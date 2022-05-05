LG launches its OLED and QNED TVs for 2022

It’s LG’s turn to announce its new TV lineup: the 2022 OLED and QNED TVs.

The 2022 OLED G2, C2 and Z2 series models, along with the QNED series (QNED99, QNED95), feature a new LG α9 Gen 5 processor, which employs a deep-learning algorithm to enhance the upscaling performance. LG also says that it will give the images a more “three-dimensional quality”, which seems to be the direction TV manufacturers are heading these days.

The processor also handles a new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, individually enhancing over 5,000 areas on the screen for a more vivid and detailed image. It also boosts audio quality via AI Sound Pro by creating virtual 7.1.2 surround sound via onboard speakers.

The 55" G2 Gallery Edition

PHOTO: lg.com

It’s the foundation of LG OLED Evo, which is a combination of LG’s most advanced OLED panel and the α9 Gen 5.

The OLED Evo is featured in the 2022 G2 (LG OLED Evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series and is touted by LG to display higher brightness, clarity and detail. It also features brightness and enhancement (and possibly reduces panel degradation) with Brightness Booster on the C2 series and Brightness Booster Max on the G2 series.

LG also developed its exclusive Quantum Dot NanoCell technology for the QNED TV range, which uses LG’s proprietary Precision Dimming, with up to approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs and thousands of local dimming zones for more precise lighting control, to produce more realistic-looking visuals.

LG says that the panels used in this year’s lineup are certified by Intertek for providing 100 per cent colour fidelity and 100 per cent colour volume, and all 2022 models are certified flicker-free by Underwriters Laboratories.

Also new to the latest OLEDs and QNED TVs (QNED99, QNED95, G2, C2 series) is Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, which enables “incredibly crisp images with a greater sense of depth and added texture” for Dolby Vision content.

Other features include:

New webOS 22 offers new personalisation options, including customisable user profiles.

Simple screen mirroring from mobile (NFC Magic Tap via LG ThinQ).

Cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi (Room to Room Share).

Media display when not in use (Always Ready) a la Samsung Frame.

Gamers who are looking to blow big money on a monster TV will have to wait till the second half of the year for the 8K QNED Mini LED 86QNED99, which comes with 0.1 millisecond response time (GtG), low input lag, four HDMI 2.1 ports, auto low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC). It is also compatible with G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and supports variable refresh rate (VRR).

Other gaming-friendly features include a Game Optimizer menu to quickly select or switch between gaming features and presets. This includes a new Dark Room Mode that adjusts screen brightness for gaming at night. The TV also has built-in support for Google Stadia and GeForce NOW.

Availability

The G2 series will feature the world’s first 97" OLED TV and a new 83" model to go with the usual 77", 65" and 55" options. A new design makes it possible to mount the TVs flush to the wall (Gallery Design).

The C2 series adds the first-ever 42" OLED TV to its range of 83", 77", 65", 55" and 48" models, and sports slimmer bezels. The B2 series will be offered in 77", 65", and 55" models while the A2 series will come in 77", 65", 55", and 48" offerings.

The 86" QNED80

PHOTO: lg.com

The 86" QNED80

The QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in 86", 75" and 65" models and the QNED85 and QNED80 are also available in a 55" format.

The 2022 LG OLED and QNED TV line-ups are now available through LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada, and Shopee and all authorised retailers and distributors (Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Giant Supermarket, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, Hao Mart, Mega Discount Store, Mustafa, NTUC FairPrice and Parisilk). Prices start from $2,249 for the 48" A2.

ALSO READ: LG's 2022 TVs make their Singapore debut

This article was first published in Potions.sg