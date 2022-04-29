LG's 2022 TVs make their Singapore debut

Following LG's unveiling of their 2022 TV range at CES 2022 earlier this year, we finally have pricing and availability dates for Singapore.

New features and capabilities

Their 2022 TV range features a mix of both QLED and QNED TVs covering both 4K and 8K resolutions respectively.

Both ranges come with LG's α9 Gen 5 processor at their heart. The α9 Gen 5 provides improved upscaling and gives images a more three-dimensional quality by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from one another.

In addition, in the OLED G2, C2, and Z2 series, the α9 Gen 5 comes with the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture.

They also feature Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This unlocks even more content from Dolby Vision for incredibly crisp images with a greater sense of depth and added texture.

The α9 Gen 5 also enhances the audio quality of LG's AI Sound Pro feature to provide viewers with more lifelike audio by enabling the TVs' built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. There is also support for Dolby Atmos through the TVs speakers.

WebOS 22 for better personalisation

LG's 2022 TVs are equipped with webOS 22, the newest version of LG's Smart TV platform.

WebOS 22 offers a number of new personalisation options, including customisable user profiles that allow each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience and enjoy easier access to their preferred channels, apps, and streaming services.

There is even support for NFC Magic Tap via LG ThinQ which allows for a simple screen mirroring from a mobile device to an LG TV.

Room to Room Share enables cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there's no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV.

Finally, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use.

Gaming optimised

Finally, there are a series of gaming features that have been added to LG's 2022 TV range.

With a 0.1 millisecond response time (GtG), low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC), LG TVs offer an enhanced PC and console gaming.

With the Game Optimizer menu, users can quickly select or switch between specialised gaming features and presets. Features like the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience with the lights off, settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate (VRR) can be selected via Game Optimizer.

New for 2022, LG adds a sports mode to their existing gaming display presets. Previous presets included first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy.

Plus, there is even cloud gaming support built-in for Google Stadia and GeForce NOW in the new 2022 models.

QNED only

But there are some new features exclusive to the 2022 QNED TV lineup.

Using LG's own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the new QNED mini-LED TV range delivers precise pixel-level controls to deliver the deepest blacks, realistic colours, and an infinite contrast ratio, so viewers see the same, image every time, even at different viewing angles.

Giving more to choose from

LG has certainly brought a large number of displays to market this year. Below are the prices for the various QLED and QNED displays. Please click on the links to see the specs of each individual series.

LG Z2 OLED TV

The largest screen sizes from LG this year come as part of their Z2 OLED TV series. OLED they may be, but they are 8K TVs in 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes.

The α9 Gen 5 processor in the Z2 has been optimised to make the most of the increased resolution. The 77-inch also comes with Gallery Design so it can be mounted flush to a wall for a seamless and sophisticated look.