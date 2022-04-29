LG's 2022 TVs make their Singapore debut

LG unveils their 2022 TV range.
Following LG's unveiling of their 2022 TV range at CES 2022 earlier this year, we finally have pricing and availability dates for Singapore.

New features and capabilities

Their 2022 TV range features a mix of both QLED and QNED TVs covering both 4K and 8K resolutions respectively.  

Both ranges come with LG's α9 Gen 5 processor at their heart. The α9 Gen 5 provides improved upscaling and gives images a more three-dimensional quality by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from one another.

In addition, in the OLED G2, C2, and Z2 series, the α9 Gen 5 comes with the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture.

They also feature Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This unlocks even more content from Dolby Vision for incredibly crisp images with a greater sense of depth and added texture.

The α9 Gen 5 also enhances the audio quality of LG's AI Sound Pro feature to provide viewers with more lifelike audio by enabling the TVs' built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. There is also support for Dolby Atmos through the TVs speakers.

WebOS 22 for better personalisation

LG's 2022 TVs are equipped with webOS 22, the newest version of LG's Smart TV platform.

WebOS 22 offers a number of new personalisation options, including customisable user profiles that allow each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience and enjoy easier access to their preferred channels, apps, and streaming services.

There is even support for NFC Magic Tap via LG ThinQ which allows for a simple screen mirroring from a mobile device to an LG TV.

Room to Room Share enables cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there's no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV.

Finally, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use.

Gaming optimised

PHOTO: Screengrab/LG

Finally, there are a series of gaming features that have been added to LG's 2022 TV range.  

With a 0.1 millisecond response time (GtG), low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC), LG TVs offer an enhanced PC and console gaming.

With the Game Optimizer menu, users can quickly select or switch between specialised gaming features and presets. Features like the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience with the lights off, settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate (VRR) can be selected via Game Optimizer.

New for 2022, LG adds a sports mode to their existing gaming display presets. Previous presets included first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy.

Plus, there is even cloud gaming support built-in for Google Stadia and GeForce NOW in the new 2022 models.

QNED only

PHOTO: Screengrab/LG

But there are some new features exclusive to the 2022 QNED TV lineup.

Using LG's own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the new QNED mini-LED TV range delivers precise pixel-level controls to deliver the deepest blacks, realistic colours, and an infinite contrast ratio, so viewers see the same, image every time, even at different viewing angles.

Giving more to choose from

LG has certainly brought a large number of displays to market this year. Below are the prices for the various QLED and QNED displays. Please click on the links to see the specs of each individual series.

LG Z2 OLED TV

PHOTO: LG

The largest screen sizes from LG this year come as part of their Z2 OLED TV series. OLED they may be, but they are 8K TVs in 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes.

The α9 Gen 5 processor in the Z2 has been optimised to make the most of the increased resolution. The 77-inch also comes with Gallery Design so it can be mounted flush to a wall for a seamless and sophisticated look.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

Z2

OLED77Z2PSA.ATC

77-inch

8K OLED

$23,999
 

OLED88Z2PSA.ATC

88-inch

8K OLED

$59,999

LG G2 OLED TV

PHOTO: LG

There are 5 models in the LG G2 series ranging from a massive 97-inch display, down through 83-inches, 77-inches, 65-inches, and lastly a 55-inch display option.

The series also supports Gallery Design to mount the TV flush to the wall. However, we have no information on the pricing or availability of the 97-inch model.

We've reached out to LG about this and will update this article when we receive more information.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

G2

OLED55G2PSA.ATC

55-inch

4K OLED

$4,199
 

OLED65G2PSA.ATC

65-inch

4K OLED

$5,999
 

OLED77G2PSA.ATC

77-inch

4K OLED

$11,999
 

OLED83G2PSA.ATC

83-inch

4K OLED

$17,999

LG C2 OLED TV

PHOTO: LG

The LG's C2 series offers the most screen sizes of this year's lineup with a total of six different screen sizes, ranging from 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch, and the first-ever 42-inch TV.

Those who are looking for a TV for their room for entertainment and gaming now have a 42-inch option. This year's C2 series features thinner bezels for a better viewing experience and a more elegant design.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

C2

OLED42C2PSA.ATC

42-inch

4K OLED

$2,449
 

OLED48C2PSA.ATC

48-inch

4K OLED

$2,549
 

OLED55C2PSA.ATC

55-inch

4K OLED

$3,699
 

OLED65C2PSA.ATC

65-inch

4K OLED

$5,099
 

OLED77C2PSA.ATC

77-inch

4K OLED

$10,499
 

OLED83C2PSA.ATC

83-inch

4K OLED

$15,499

LG B2 OLED TV

PHOTO: LG

While the B2 series has three models in its lineup, the largest 77-inch model won't be making it to Singapore.

So, we will only be graced by the 55-inch and 65-inch models.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

B2

OLED55B2PSA.ATC

55-inch

4K OLED

$3,299
 

OLED65B2PSA.ATC

85-inch

4K OLED

$4,599

LG A2 OLED TV

PHOTO: LG

The A2 OLED TV series has four models available, from the largest 77-inch, down to 65-inches, 55-inches, and a final 48-inch display.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

A2

OLED48A2PSA.ATC

48-inch

4K OLED

$2,249
 

OLED55A2PSA.ATC

55-inch

4K OLED

$3,099
 

OLED65A2PSA.ATC

65-inch

4K OLED

$4,299
 

OLED477A2PSA.ATC

77-inch

4K OLED

$8,999

LG QNED80

PHOTO: LG

While LG has launched three different QNED series, only the QNED80 will be coming to Singapore.

Series

Model

Size

Type

Price

QNED80

50QNED80SQA.ATC

50-inch

QNED

$1,599
 

55QNED80SQA.ATC

55-inch

QNED

$1,899
 

65QNED80SQA.ATC

65-inch

QNED

$2,499
 

75QNED80SQA.ATC

75-inch

QNED

$3,699
 

86QNED80SQA.ATC

86-inch

QNED

$5,399

The 2022 LG OLED and QNED TV series are now available through LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada, and Shopee and all authorised retailers and distributors like Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, and Harvey Norman.

