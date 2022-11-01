LG turned its 48-inch OLED TV into a 4K UltraGear gaming monitor for $2,299

As the saying goes, go big or go home. LG has shown that size is king with its television models - which the brand is inarguably best known for - and it seems its latest UltraGear gaming monitors have been given the same treatment.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The 48GQ900 has joined the family as the first 48-inch OLED model in the series, with the 32GQ950 serving as the smaller alternative. Touted as LG's 4K Nano IPS gaming model with Advanced True Wide Polariser technology, the latter sports a sleek aesthetic with a strong, angular stand - features that are present in the 48CQ900 as well.

The monitor additionally offers 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 138Hz, and a 0.1-millisecond response time. Its OLED panel, meanwhile, covers 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which allows for strong blacks, great contrast, and realistic, accurate colours.

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 also ships with an anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions and increases gameplay focus.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The 32GQ950, in comparison, boasts a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 160Hz, a one-millisecond response time, and enhanced contrast ratio and colour coverage brought on by LG's Advanced True Wide Polariser technology. For added comfort and flexibility, the stand can be tilted up to 15 degrees and adjusted up to 11cm.

A four-pole headphone jack has also been incorporated into both monitors, along with HDMI 2.1 ports. Where the former allows users to plug in a headset and chat as they play, the ports enable features such as variable refresh rate and support for 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles.

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitor launches on Nov 1 at a recommended retail price of $2,299, with the 32GQ950 following suit on Nov 14 at $1,699. The pair of monitors will be available for purchase through LG official brand stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as authorised retailers.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.