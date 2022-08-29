LG's UltraFine Ergo AI Monitor has AI to track eyes and body, for auto adjustments

LG has unveiled its new line of premium monitors at IFA 2022. New to the Korean company's range of monitors are the UltraFine Ergo AI Monitor and the UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor.

The UltraFine Ergo AI Monitor is the first LG monitor capable of automatically adjusting its position to ensure continued ergonomic comfort throughout the day. It has three ergonomics-enhancing modes - AI Motion, Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. AI Motion, according to LG, tracks the user's eye-level and adjusts height and tilt whenever a change is detected.

With a built-in camera leveraging advanced AI, the monitor can continuously analyse the posture of the user and make subtle changes to screen height (0 - 160mm) and tilt (-20º - +20º) to prevent users from remaining in a single position for too long, or from falling into poor posture.

The monitor sports a 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with HDR image. The combination of a high-resolution screen and LG's AI technology makes the UltraFine Ergo AI Monitor a customised, comfort-enhancing workstation solution for busy professionals.

For gamers, the UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor is where it's at. This new monitor is LG's first Ultrawide OLED gaming monitor. Coming in an impressive 45-inch curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) resolution and 800R curvature, this bad boy will make gaming an immersive experience.

The company's newest gaming monitor ups the realism and responsiveness with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.1 milliseconds Grey-to-Grey response time and superior HDR10 performance.

The UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor is also LG's first curved OLED gaming monitor. This model has anti-glare and low-reflection coating so that visual distractions are eliminated when gamers are busy gaming - or in this case, being in the game itself.

LG has yet to disclose the pricing and availability for these monitors but interested customers should keep an eye out for more information and more innovative products from the Korean brand in the coming months.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.