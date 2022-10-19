LG's new Libero monitor fits any modern workspace you can think of

The classic libero, be it in volleyball or football, is the epitome of control.

And the same goes for LG's Libero (27BQ70QC), a monitor that offers you a high level of control over how you use it. Be it for efficiency or flexibility, the Libero offers plenty of customisability for the modern work environment.

It all starts from the all-in-one stand that connects the left and right ends of the 27-inch monitor, which doubles up as a carry handle so users can easily move the monitor.

Using the provided accessories, the Libero can also be hung like a calendar on a partition. Furthermore, you can also install it on a desk by rotating the stand to the back of the monitor.

And to top it off, the fabric pattern back cover is designed to blend seamlessly with any space.

The Libero also comes with built-in Waves MaxxAudio stereo speakers, as well as a detachable Full HD webcam module equipped with an integrated microphone.

The USB Type-C port enables simultaneous data transfers, display connectivity and 65W fast charging to your laptop via a single cable to reduce wire clutter.

Slim bezels adorn the 27-inch QHD (2,560×1,440) IPS display, which is also HDR10 compatible.

The panel has a brightness of 350 nits and covers 99 per cent of sRGB colour gamut, which makes it suitable for regular office work and some light entertainment.

The screen is also tiltable through a range of -5 to 10 degrees to improve viewing comfort.

Priced at $799, the LG Libero Monitor is available through LG's official brand stores – KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, and at all authorised retailers – Best Denki, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Courts and Challenger from Nov 1.

