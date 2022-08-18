Samsung's huge 55-inch Odyssey Ark explores a whole new direction for monitors

In the not-too-distant past, our ancestors must have realised that at some point in the future, humanity might potentially run out of flat space to build new houses. As such, they decided to start building upwards as soon as technology allowed for it.

And, in a similar vein, Samsung Electronics is doing exactly that now with the new Odyssey Ark monitor. As the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor, this whopper of a screen comes with all the metaphorical bells and whistles, on top of vertical capabilities that take gaming to a whole new level.

Although the Ark monitor sports a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Pro capabilities, among many other features that we'll get into shortly, its trump card is actually the Ark Dial, an exclusive solar-powered controller that provides fingertip access to a wide suite of features.

The list includes run-of-the-mill functions like Game Bar and Quick Settings on top of quirkier ones like Flex Move Screen, which can be used to switch the 55-inch monitor into its vertical Cockpit Mode.

This works well in tandem with the Ark Dial's Multi-View functionality, which enables the monitor to display up to 4 screens at once when horizontal, and 3 when vertical.

Not only does this add a whole new level of "cool" to your home gaming setup, but it also helps to keep everything tidy, since it does away with the need for conventional multi-monitor setups.

Speaking of which, the aforementioned Ark Dial can also be charged via USB Type-C connection in addition to the in-built solar panel, thus providing an alternative way to keep it juiced up during late-night gaming sessions.

Apart from that, the monitor comes equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra, which basically enhances visual clarity and delivery to perfection using data gathered from 20 different neural networks.

Then, there's also Samsung's Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology to consider. The former provides protection against glare and reflections that can affect gameplay experiences, while the latter leverages AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos technologies to ensure unparalleled audio immersion during use.

Now, for pricing and availability, the good news is that you won't have to wait too long for it.

The Odyssey Ark will be available from all Samsung-affiliated retailers and the Samsung Online Store starting from Sept 1 which is merely two weeks from now. Of course, these monstrous (but really cool) displays do come with a price to match - purchasing it will cost you $4,999 (excluding GST) a piece,

This article was first published in HardwareZone.