The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a massive 49-inch gaming monitor with a mini-LED panel

Make no mistake. PC gaming on the highest end spectrum is an expensive affair - and also huge. Take Samsung's latest curved gaming monitor for example: The massive 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9, which comes with a matching jaw-dropping $3,399 price-tag.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the company's follow-up to last year's Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but it's really more than just a model name update. Like its predecessor, the new Neo G9 is a 49-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with a 5120x1440 resolution but do come with a few key improvements that makes it potentially one of the best gaming monitor in the market.

PHOTO: Samsung

For one, the Neo G9 comes with a Quantum mini-LED backlit panel that can hit 2,000 nits of brightness (certified by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker or VDE), with full-array local dimming for the kind of deeper blacks and convincing HDR that the original didn’t quite manage. It's a similar technology found in its Neo series of high-end TVs.

It also comes with two HDMI ports that sport the latest 2.1 standard, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, offering dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene gameplay experience. It is also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and variable refresh rate (VRR).

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will be available starting from September onwards, and is available for pre-order at Samsung Online Store, major consumer electronics and IT stores, and Samsung Official Stores in Lazada and Shopee from now to 15 August. Customers who do so will receive a Samsung portable SSD T7 Touch 1TB as a complementary gift (worth $239).

ALSO READ: Top budget 4K TVs to beef up your console gaming experience at under $1,000

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.