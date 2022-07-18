Logitech celebrates its Pop line of products with CocoBoss collaboration

A few months ago, Logitech released some of its first peripherals under its Pop line.

Oriented toward a younger audience and with the aim of embracing individualism, the Pop lineup currently consists of Logitech's wireless Pop Keys and Pop Mouse (the latter of which we covered here).

Both products feature a diverse colour scheme as well as a focus on emojis, with eight swappable emoji keycaps on the Pop Keys and a button to open an emoji menu on the Pop Mouse.

These products are some of the more recent additions to Logitech's Studio Series, together with the Logitech Studio Series Desk Mat, and whether you like the focus on playfulness, candy colour scheme or their emphasis on emoji usage, they certainly are some of the more visually notable products Logitech has launched.

And to celebrate the Pop series launch (despite the products releasing quite a while ago), Logitech is collaborating with local coconut shake franchise CocoBoss to release three new flavours based on the Pop products.

For reference, these are the colours that Logitech offers the Pop Keys and Pop Mouse in:

PHOTO: Logitech

To pay homage to the three dominant colours of purple, pink and yellow (or Daydream, Heartbreaker and Blast, per Logitech's official names for the colour schemes), the three new flavours are called Dreamy Taro, Bubblegum and Popcorn Fiesta.

The new drinks will be available at all CocoBoss outlets until August 31st.

As for the Pop products and Studio Series Desk Mat themselves, if you enjoy the colour scheme and are looking to purchase them, they're available on Logitech's Lazada and Shopee stores, with the Pop Keys having an SRP of $169, the Pop Mouse $54 and the Studio Series Desk Mat $39.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.