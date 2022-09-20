Looks like the Dynamic Island is coming to all iPhone 15 models

The word on the street is that Apple plans to roll out its new Dynamic Island feature to all iPhone 15 models next year.

This is according to supply chain analyst Ross Young, who has a fairly good record of making predictions.

Dynamic Island is a feature that is currently present only on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

If you still don't know what Dynamic Island is, it's what Apple is calling the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple animates the area around the cutout so the "island" appears to shape-shift and changes its shape depending on what the user is doing. Essentially, it's a creative way of making use of the space around the cutout and obscuring it.

While we can expect Dynamic Island to be present on all of next year's iPhones, Young said that the "Pro" iPhones' always-on display and ProMotion feature won't be coming to the "regular" iPhones.

He said the "supply chain can't support."

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

To find out more about the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, be sure to check out our first impressions here. And to know more about the iPhone 14, we've also covered it here.

