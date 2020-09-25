M1 launches 5G network, 5G booster packs starting at $15 for 25GB

Not wanting to be too late to the 5G party, M1 has finally announced its 5G NSA network for the masses in Singapore, just after StarHub's and Singtel's 5G launches in late-August to early-September 2020.

As of today (Sept 24, 2020), M1 is enabling access to 5G to all of its users. All an M1 user needs is to add on a 5G booster pack, available regardless of the user's M1 mobile plans type.

According to M1, the 5G booster packs will allow users to experience a significant increase in network responsiveness, blazing speeds, and shorter lag times, as well as 'up to three times greater download and upload speeds'.

In their official statement, M1 said that the 5G non-standalone (NSA) network is already up and running in the Central Business District (CBD), Orchard Road, Suntec City, and Marina Bay.

Over the next few months, M1 will roll out the service across other parts of Singapore, including 'key town centres' by the end of 2020.

"It is no secret that 5G will play a pivotal role in boosting Singapore’s digital economy. We have already seen glimpses of its potential through various enterprise and consumer 5G use cases and trials that we have embarked on so far.

''Now, we’re thrilled to bring our customers the very best of this game-changing technology to our customers," said Mr Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1.

Additionally, M1 said they are on track to 'start the rollout' of its 5G standalone (SA) network early next year.

To that point, M1 said that they already trialled 5G SA successfully - once through the live streaming of a highlight during Chingay parade using an automated drone, and once with popular hotpot restaurant Haidilao to enhance customer experiences.

5G booster pack

M1 is offering various versions of the 5G Booster Pack to interested users who'd like to get onto M1's trial 5G network for consumers.

The 5G booster pack starts at $15 for 25GB , and it goes all the way up to $40 for 100GB. Should a user choose to sign up before end-2020, users can enjoy up to 70 per cent discount on the packs for six months, along with a year-long free subscription to online streaming platform Viu.

These packs are available starting from tomorrow (Sept 25, 2020) at https://www.m1.com.sg/5G/5Go. More details are also available on the microsite (when it does go live).

M1 said that these 5G Booster Packs are available to M1 users with a compatible 5G smartphone, although the list of supported devices is not published as of writing.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.