M1 offers its own streaming services with Eazie TV

Is there still a place for live TV in Singapore? M1 certainly thinks so and has partnered with regional content-streaming trailblazer Eazie TV to offer a new live TV service.

The partnership offers over 75 live TV channels and includes top-drawer names like Discovery, Nickelodeon, and CNN International and caters to news buffs, sports enthusiasts, movie aficionados, and more. On-demand content is also available for channels supporting the feature.

There's nothing particularly eye-opening about M1's package and neither do they have the flexibility and options that StarHub has but they do have one major upshot: A streamlined signup experience that looks hassle-free-no convoluted contracts and set-top box plans. If you want to cancel, you can do so at any time. Do note that the content seems to be region-locked as the FAQ states that "Eazie TV works anywhere you have internet access in Singapore".

Prices start from $19.98 for M1 users and $24.98 for non-M1 customers, and if you like the channels on offer, just download an app and sign up-that's it. You can view the content on up to four devices, which includes mobile phones and tablets. M1 will be offering existing customers on mobile, fibre, and Maxx plans a free 30-day subscription to explore Eazie TV's content.

List of channels (at launch)

* Channels in bold are currently only available on Eazie TV

No. Channel Genre 1 ABC Australia LIFESTYLE 2 AFN (Asian Food Network) LIFESTYLE 3* Al Jazeera English NEWS 4 Animal Planet DOCUMENTARY 5 Animax KIDS 6 ANIPLUS KIDS

7 Arirang TV LIFESTYLE 8 AXN ENTERTAINMENT 9 Bloomberg Originals NEWS 10 Bloomberg TV+ NEWS 11 Cartoonito KIDS 12 Cartoon Network KIDS 13 CCM (Classic Celestial Movies) 天映经典频道 MOVIES 14 CCTV-4 ASIAN 15* CCTV-Opera ASIAN 16 CGTN NEWS 17* Channel [V] China [V]音乐台 ASIAN 18* CinemaWorld MOVIES 19 Celestial Movies 天映频道 MOVIES 20 CNBC NEWS 21 CNN International NEWS 22 Crime + Investigation DOCUMENTARY 23 Discovery Channel DOCUMENTARY 24 Discovery Asia DOCUMENTARY 25* DIZI ENTERTAINMENT 26 DMAX DOCUMENTARY 27 Dragon TV International 东方卫视国际频道 ASIAN 28 DreamWorks KIDS 29 DSCI (Discovery Science) DOCUMENTARY 30 DW English NEWS 31* EDGEsport SPORTS 32 Eurosport SPORTS 33 FashionTV LIFESTYLE 34 FIGHT SPORTS SPORTS 35* FILMBOX ARTHOUSE MOVIES 36 FOX News Channel NEWS 37 France 24 English NEWS 38* GBA Satellite TV 大湾区卫视 ASIAN 39 GEM ASIAN 40* Global Trekker DOCUMENTARY 41 HISTORY DOCUMENTARY

42 HITS ENTERTAINTMENT 43 HITS MOVIES MOVIES 44 HITS NOW ENTERTAINTMENT 45 Hunan TV International 湖南国际频道 ASIAN 46* INPLUS DOCUMENTARY 47* KBS KOREA ASIAN 48 KBS WORLD ASIAN 49* KIX ENTERTAINTMENT 50 Lifetime ENTERTAINMENT 51* Mezzo Live LIFESTYLE 52* MOLA Golf SPORTS 53* MOLA Sports SPORTS 54* Moonbug KIDS 55 MTV 90s LIFESTYLE 56 MTV Live LIFESTYLE 57 NHK WORLD-JAPAN NEWS 58 Nickelodeon KIDS 59 Nick Jr. KIDS 60* Oh! Jazz LIFESTYLE 61 ONE ASIAN 62 Paramount Network ENTERTAINMENT 63 Phoenix Chinese Channel 凤凰卫视中文台 ASIAN 64 Phoenix InfoNews 凤凰卫视资讯台 NEWS 65* Qello Concerts By Stingray LIFESTYLE 66* ROCK Action MOVIES 67 ROCK Entertainment ENTERTAINMENT 68* Shenzhen TV International 深圳卫视国际频道 ASIAN 69 Sky News NEWS 70* TaiwanPlus NEWS 71* Thrill MOVIES 72 TLC LIFESTYLE 73* TRT WORLD NEWS 74 TVBS Asia TVBS亚洲台 ASIAN 75 TVBS News TVBS新闻台 NEWS 76 Warner TV ENTERTAINMENT

77* Xia Men Star TV 厦门卫视 ASIAN 78* Xing Kong International 星空国际 ASIAN 79* ZooMoo KIDS

This article was first published in Potions.sg.