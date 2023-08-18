digicult

M1 offers its own streaming services with Eazie TV

PHOTO: M1
August 18, 2023

Is there still a place for live TV in Singapore? M1 certainly thinks so and has partnered with regional content-streaming trailblazer Eazie TV to offer a new live TV service. 

The partnership offers over 75 live TV channels and includes top-drawer names like Discovery, Nickelodeon, and CNN International and caters to news buffs, sports enthusiasts, movie aficionados, and more. On-demand content is also available for channels supporting the feature.

There's nothing particularly eye-opening about M1's package and neither do they have the flexibility and options that StarHub has but they do have one major upshot: A streamlined signup experience that looks hassle-free-no convoluted contracts and set-top box plans. If you want to cancel, you can do so at any time. Do note that the content seems to be region-locked as the FAQ states that "Eazie TV works anywhere you have internet access in Singapore".

Prices start from $19.98 for M1 users and $24.98 for non-M1 customers, and if you like the channels on offer, just download an app and sign up-that's it. You can view the content on up to four devices, which includes mobile phones and tablets. M1 will be offering existing customers on mobile, fibre, and Maxx plans a free 30-day subscription to explore Eazie TV's content. 

List of channels (at launch)

* Channels in bold are currently only available on Eazie TV

 

No.

Channel

Genre
     

1

ABC Australia

LIFESTYLE
     

2

AFN (Asian Food Network)

LIFESTYLE
     

3*

Al Jazeera English

NEWS
     

4

Animal Planet

DOCUMENTARY
     

5

Animax

KIDS
     

6

ANIPLUS

KIDS
     
 

7

Arirang TV

LIFESTYLE
     

8

AXN

ENTERTAINMENT
     

9

Bloomberg Originals

NEWS
     

10

Bloomberg TV+

NEWS
     

11

Cartoonito

KIDS
     

12

Cartoon Network

KIDS
     

13

CCM (Classic Celestial Movies) 天映经典频道

MOVIES
     

14

CCTV-4

ASIAN
     

15*

CCTV-Opera

ASIAN
     

16

CGTN

NEWS
     

17*

Channel [V] China [V]音乐台

ASIAN
     

18*

CinemaWorld

MOVIES
     

19

Celestial Movies 天映频道

MOVIES
     

20

CNBC

NEWS
     

21

CNN International

NEWS
     

22

Crime + Investigation

DOCUMENTARY
     

23

Discovery Channel

DOCUMENTARY
     

24

Discovery Asia

DOCUMENTARY
     

25*

DIZI

ENTERTAINMENT
     

26

DMAX

DOCUMENTARY
     

27

Dragon TV International 东方卫视国际频道

ASIAN
     

28

DreamWorks

KIDS
     

29

DSCI (Discovery Science)

DOCUMENTARY
     

30

DW English

NEWS
     

31*

EDGEsport

SPORTS
     

32

Eurosport

SPORTS
     

33

FashionTV

LIFESTYLE
     

34

FIGHT SPORTS

SPORTS
     

35*

FILMBOX ARTHOUSE

MOVIES
     

36

FOX News Channel

NEWS
     

37

France 24 English

NEWS
     

38*

GBA Satellite TV 大湾区卫视

ASIAN
     

39

GEM

ASIAN
     

40*

Global Trekker

DOCUMENTARY
     

41

HISTORY

DOCUMENTARY
 

42

HITS

ENTERTAINTMENT
     

43

HITS MOVIES

MOVIES
     

44

HITS NOW

ENTERTAINTMENT
     

45

Hunan TV International  湖南国际频道

ASIAN
     

46*

INPLUS

DOCUMENTARY
     

47*

KBS KOREA

ASIAN
     

48

KBS WORLD

ASIAN
     

49*

KIX

ENTERTAINTMENT
     

50

Lifetime

ENTERTAINMENT
     

51*

Mezzo Live

LIFESTYLE
     

52*

MOLA Golf

SPORTS
     

53*

MOLA Sports

SPORTS
     

54*

Moonbug

KIDS
     

55

MTV 90s

LIFESTYLE
     

56

MTV Live

LIFESTYLE
     

57

NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NEWS
     

58

Nickelodeon

KIDS
     

59

Nick Jr.

KIDS
     

60*

Oh! Jazz

LIFESTYLE
     

61

ONE

ASIAN
     

62

Paramount Network

ENTERTAINMENT
     

63

Phoenix Chinese Channel 凤凰卫视中文台

ASIAN
     

64

Phoenix InfoNews 凤凰卫视资讯台

NEWS
     

65*

Qello Concerts By Stingray

LIFESTYLE
     

66*

ROCK Action

MOVIES
     

67

ROCK Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT
     

68*

Shenzhen TV International 深圳卫视国际频道

ASIAN
     

69

Sky News

NEWS
     

70*

TaiwanPlus

NEWS
     

71*

Thrill

MOVIES
     

72

TLC

LIFESTYLE
     

73*

TRT WORLD

NEWS
     

74

TVBS Asia TVBS亚洲台

ASIAN
     

75

TVBS News TVBS新闻台

NEWS
     

76

Warner TV

ENTERTAINMENT
     
 

77*

Xia Men Star TV 厦门卫视

ASIAN
     

78*

Xing Kong International 星空国际

ASIAN
     

79*

ZooMoo

KIDS
   

This article was first published in Potions.sg.

