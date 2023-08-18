M1 offers its own streaming services with Eazie TV

Is there still a place for live TV in Singapore? M1 certainly thinks so and has partnered with regional content-streaming trailblazer Eazie TV to offer a new live TV service.
The partnership offers over 75 live TV channels and includes top-drawer names like Discovery, Nickelodeon, and CNN International and caters to news buffs, sports enthusiasts, movie aficionados, and more. On-demand content is also available for channels supporting the feature.
There's nothing particularly eye-opening about M1's package and neither do they have the flexibility and options that StarHub has but they do have one major upshot: A streamlined signup experience that looks hassle-free-no convoluted contracts and set-top box plans. If you want to cancel, you can do so at any time. Do note that the content seems to be region-locked as the FAQ states that "Eazie TV works anywhere you have internet access in Singapore".
Prices start from $19.98 for M1 users and $24.98 for non-M1 customers, and if you like the channels on offer, just download an app and sign up-that's it. You can view the content on up to four devices, which includes mobile phones and tablets. M1 will be offering existing customers on mobile, fibre, and Maxx plans a free 30-day subscription to explore Eazie TV's content.
List of channels (at launch)
* Channels in bold are currently only available on Eazie TV
|
No.
|
Channel
|
Genre
|
1
|
ABC Australia
|
LIFESTYLE
|
2
|
AFN (Asian Food Network)
|
LIFESTYLE
|
3*
|
Al Jazeera English
|
NEWS
|
4
|
Animal Planet
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
5
|
Animax
|
KIDS
|
6
|
ANIPLUS
|
KIDS
|
7
|
Arirang TV
|
LIFESTYLE
|
8
|
AXN
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
9
|
Bloomberg Originals
|
NEWS
|
10
|
Bloomberg TV+
|
NEWS
|
11
|
Cartoonito
|
KIDS
|
12
|
Cartoon Network
|
KIDS
|
13
|
CCM (Classic Celestial Movies) 天映经典频道
|
MOVIES
|
14
|
CCTV-4
|
ASIAN
|
15*
|
CCTV-Opera
|
ASIAN
|
16
|
CGTN
|
NEWS
|
17*
|
Channel [V] China [V]音乐台
|
ASIAN
|
18*
|
CinemaWorld
|
MOVIES
|
19
|
Celestial Movies 天映频道
|
MOVIES
|
20
|
CNBC
|
NEWS
|
21
|
CNN International
|
NEWS
|
22
|
Crime + Investigation
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
23
|
Discovery Channel
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
24
|
Discovery Asia
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
25*
|
DIZI
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
26
|
DMAX
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
27
|
Dragon TV International 东方卫视国际频道
|
ASIAN
|
28
|
DreamWorks
|
KIDS
|
29
|
DSCI (Discovery Science)
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
30
|
DW English
|
NEWS
|
31*
|
EDGEsport
|
SPORTS
|
32
|
Eurosport
|
SPORTS
|
33
|
FashionTV
|
LIFESTYLE
|
34
|
FIGHT SPORTS
|
SPORTS
|
35*
|
FILMBOX ARTHOUSE
|
MOVIES
|
36
|
FOX News Channel
|
NEWS
|
37
|
France 24 English
|
NEWS
|
38*
|
GBA Satellite TV 大湾区卫视
|
ASIAN
|
39
|
GEM
|
ASIAN
|
40*
|
Global Trekker
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
41
|
HISTORY
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
42
|
HITS
|
ENTERTAINTMENT
|
43
|
HITS MOVIES
|
MOVIES
|
44
|
HITS NOW
|
ENTERTAINTMENT
|
45
|
Hunan TV International 湖南国际频道
|
ASIAN
|
46*
|
INPLUS
|
DOCUMENTARY
|
47*
|
KBS KOREA
|
ASIAN
|
48
|
KBS WORLD
|
ASIAN
|
49*
|
KIX
|
ENTERTAINTMENT
|
50
|
Lifetime
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
51*
|
Mezzo Live
|
LIFESTYLE
|
52*
|
MOLA Golf
|
SPORTS
|
53*
|
MOLA Sports
|
SPORTS
|
54*
|
Moonbug
|
KIDS
|
55
|
MTV 90s
|
LIFESTYLE
|
56
|
MTV Live
|
LIFESTYLE
|
57
|
NHK WORLD-JAPAN
|
NEWS
|
58
|
Nickelodeon
|
KIDS
|
59
|
Nick Jr.
|
KIDS
|
60*
|
Oh! Jazz
|
LIFESTYLE
|
61
|
ONE
|
ASIAN
|
62
|
Paramount Network
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
63
|
Phoenix Chinese Channel 凤凰卫视中文台
|
ASIAN
|
64
|
Phoenix InfoNews 凤凰卫视资讯台
|
NEWS
|
65*
|
Qello Concerts By Stingray
|
LIFESTYLE
|
66*
|
ROCK Action
|
MOVIES
|
67
|
ROCK Entertainment
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
68*
|
Shenzhen TV International 深圳卫视国际频道
|
ASIAN
|
69
|
Sky News
|
NEWS
|
70*
|
TaiwanPlus
|
NEWS
|
71*
|
Thrill
|
MOVIES
|
72
|
TLC
|
LIFESTYLE
|
73*
|
TRT WORLD
|
NEWS
|
74
|
TVBS Asia TVBS亚洲台
|
ASIAN
|
75
|
TVBS News TVBS新闻台
|
NEWS
|
76
|
Warner TV
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
77*
|
Xia Men Star TV 厦门卫视
|
ASIAN
|
78*
|
Xing Kong International 星空国际
|
ASIAN
|
79*
|
ZooMoo
|
KIDS
This article was first published in Potions.sg.