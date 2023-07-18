What's streaming this July and August: Murder mysteries and throwbacks

Get your fix of murder mystery comedies this July and August. On top of that, we have a host of familiar IPs (intellectual properties) for creature comforts.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece makes its debut as well, and we have no doubt many fans will be counting down the days with anticipation and dread in equal measures.

Afterparty Season 2

If you think that the murder-mystery comedy genre has run its course, then stay for the Afterparty. Afterparty Season 2 sees Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) return along with Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoe (Zoe Chao).

The gang reunites at the wedding of Zoe's sister, Grace (Poppy Liu). However, the groom, Edgar (Zach Woods) dies in mysterious circumstances.

Season 2 features a new star-studded lineup of wedding guests, which includes the likes of John Cho, Jack Whitehall and Ken Jeong. True to form, the guests take turns in presenting themselves as likely culprits so that we can have our little whodunnit escapade from our couches.

Release date: July 12

Network: Apple TV+

They Cloned Tyrone

For those who are afraid to indulge in the goofiness and charm of good ol' blaxploitation movies, which is understandable in this day and age, They Cloned Tyrone might give you the license to enjoy some old-school silliness.

Lean into, and laugh at old tropes as John Boyega plays a drug dealer who gets caught in a strange mystery. He has to solve his own murder with the help of pimp extraordinaire Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and his top girl, Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) in a Nancy Drew-like caper. Now that's what you call a show.

Release date: July 21

Network: Netflix

Futurama Season 11

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE. Matt Groening's other (underrated) classic is back. After the perfect sendoff that was Season 10 Episode 26, they've decided nah, let's evoke that reset opportunity and start over. And here we are with Season 11 with the same cast of wacky characters getting up to their usual hijinks.

Ten years is a long time to be away and it begs the question: Can Futurama still be relevant in this day and age? Given its track record for decent writing, one can only hope that it maintains its quality for a new generation of viewers.

Release date: July 24

Network: Disney+

Harley Quinn Season 4

It's hardly suitable for children, which means there's a good chance that it'll be great for adults.

Lovebirds Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) take up their respective new positions for Season 4, which certainly shakes things up quite a bit: Poison will head up Legion of Doom while Harley joins the Bat-team, which is temporarily led by Batgirl (Briana Cuoco).

The star-studded voice cast includes the likes of Alan Tudyk (Clayface, Joker), Ron Funches (King Shark), and Giancarlo Esposito (Lex Luthor).

Release date: July 27

Network: HBO Max (USA)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

A live-action adaptation of a manga that already has an anime on Netflix, Zom 100 will no doubt speak to many of us.

Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) starts off with big dreams and an office crush and finds himself overworked and trapped in a living hell of psychological and physical abuse. That changes overnight when a zombie apocalypse strikes Tokyo and he no longer has to go to work.

Akira writes down a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies, and he starts to live his best life with a newfound sense of purpose.

Release date: Aug 3

Network: Netflix

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

The highly-rated murder-mystery series returns this August along with Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and another murder mystery to solve.

Once again, it looks like the trio has to resume their murder-solving podcast antics when Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) collapses and dies on the opening night of Oliver's new play.

Release date: Aug 8

Network: Disney+

Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano is a fan favourite in every sense of the word; not only was the character popular in the Clone Wars, a piece of fan art depicting Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka helped the actress land the role.

Ahsoka picks up from The Mandalorian, as she continues her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). And inevitably, she will cross paths with Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and the rest of the Ghost crew along the way.

The lore nerds among us will no doubt take an interest in supposed antagonists Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), who are former Jedi, much like Ahsoka herself.

Release date: Aug 23

Network: Disney+

Archer Season 14

Archer may have lost its way for a while before finding second wind with Season 13, but the upcoming season has been confirmed to be the last for the bumbling super not-so-secret agent.

With all the unhinged characters coming into their own, what better time to bring it all to a close than now? Natalie Dew joins the cast as the voice of Zara Khan, the agency's new agent who's actually competent.

Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) now leads the agency and surely that dynamic between her and Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), mirroring Archer and his mother Malory (the late Jessica Walter) will be uncomfortably milked for all its worth.

Release date: Aug 30

Network: FXX (probably Netflix as well)

One Piece

The idea of a Western live-action adaptation of one of manga's most beloved stories was certainly frowned upon by fans, given the less-than-stellar track record of such endeavours; it doesn't help that the cast of the series will be unrecognisable to most people.

But this is One Piece after all, and Aug 31 will be that moment you will find it within yourself to gather up all courage and click on that iconic logo on your Netflix homepage. Perhaps the idea that creator Eiichiro Oda is involved heavily in this project might change your mind.

Release date: Aug 31

Network: Netflix

