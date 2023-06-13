What's streaming this June: Black Mirror leads list of 'normie' fun

June is a good month for games and as it turns out, it's also a productive one for streaming. Here are some of our picks.

The Idol

The Idol is Euphoria on steroids - i.e. shock factor dialled up several notches. Sam Levinson teamed up with Abel Tesfaye (aka The Wkend) to create the next big controversial drama.

The modern R&B superstar also plays cult leader Tedros, who enchants and ensnares pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). Ironically, the biggest draw may well be (most definitely) Jocelyn's backup dancer Dyanne, played by Blackpink's Jennie.

If Euphoria is anything to go by, expect things to get really uncomfortable. So, if you're into that sort of thing…

Release date: June 5

Network: HBO GO

Black Mirror Season 6

The modern-day Twilight Zone, but with extremely cutting social commentary and a star-studded cast. This season, the list includes Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and Singapore's own Anjana Vasan.

Charlie Brooker's now-classic what-if series exploring the dangers of modern technology has his work cut out for him. Keeping a show of this nature fresh and edgy can't be easy and perhaps that's why there are only five episodes instead of six this season.

Release date: June 15

Network: Netflix

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Often regarded as one of the top underrated shōnen in circulation, Black Clover finally gets its first movie treatment. Black Clover is set in a magical world and revolves around two childhood rivals Asta (Gakuto Kajiwara) and Yuno (Nobunaga Shimazaki).

The usual tropes apply: Yuno is a genius mage while Asta relies entirely on his physical strength. In Sword of the Wizard King, Ex-Wizard King turned baddie Conrad Leto (Toshihiko Seki) is revived and seeks to resurrect the fiercest Wizard Kings to take over the Clover Kingdom and it's down to our dynamic duo to stop him.

All in a day's work when you're shōnen protagonists.

Release date: June 16

Network: Netflix

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

The halcyon days of peak Top Gear are long gone; The Grand Tour may well be on its last legs, but the boys who never quite grew up have a couple of last hurrahs left in the can.

Eurocrash sees our numbskull bros across the iron curtain in unlikely cars and journeying through left-of-field locations like the Stalag Luft III, and still finding innovative ways to get themselves cancelled. Kind of like a highlight reel at the funeral.

Release date: June 16

Network: Prime Video

The Witcher Season 3

Regardless of how you feel about the television adaptation of The Witcher, it should be unanimous that Henry Cavill is the definitive Geralt of Rivia.

It's a significant loss to the show that the man is taking his considerable talents to the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 adaptation, which he is a massive fan of as well.

Long story short, this is the last season to catch Cavill do his signature grunt as they explore the vast expanses of the Continent.

No doubt the stakes are now higher; Nilfgaard emperor Emhyr var Emreis aka Duny (Bart Edwards) has been revealed to be the father of Ciri (Freya Allen), which means that both the Wild Hunt and Nilfgaard are hunting her down. "Hmmph.."

Release date: Episodes 1 to 5 on June 29, episodes 6 to 8 on July 27

Network: Netflix

Secret Invasion

Marvel Phase Four didn't quite live up to the hype, but they can put that right by getting Phase Five off to a good start. And Secret Invasion is one hell of a way to kick things off.

After the bombshell that Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) had been repping Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) on earth all this time, we'll find out what the real Nick Fury is up to.

The series has all the makings of a whodunnit spy thriller as a breakaway faction of the shape-shifting Skrulls regale us with their best catch me if you can moves while hiding in plain sight.

Release date: June 21

Network: Disney+

Jack Ryan Season 4

The final season of the Jack Ryan series turns its eye to a threat closer to home-internal corruption.

Perhaps predictable in that respect, but it will give viewers another view of the new Acting Deputy Director of The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), who has a new stomping ground.

Viewers will also catch the first on-screen appearance of the popular book character Domingo "Ding" Chavez (Michael Peña).

Release date: June 30

Network: Prime Video

