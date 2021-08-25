Mac Mini with new design and more ports said to launch in the next few months

If you’re planning to buy a Mac mini, you may want to hold off the purchase as a new model is said to be coming.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is believed to be releasing a high-end Mac mini with a new design and additional ports in the “next several months”.

The Intel-powered Mac mini is likely to be phased out when the new model launches.

Purported renders of the upcoming Mac mini shared by tipster Jon Prosser reveal a “plexiglass-like” top above the aluminium chassis and may be available in two-tone colour options.

Apple is rumoured to holding a number of events for the next two months.

The new Mac mini may launch alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in October.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.