Here's your Foundation series trailer, coming this Sept 24 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Foundation, the epic saga based on Isaac Asimov’s timeless trilogy of the same name.

Revealing a deeper look than ever before, the trailer below shows a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Helmed by showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel), the first season of Foundation will exclusively hit Apple TV+ worldwide this Sept 24 with the first two episodes available, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.

Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

Featuring an international cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

PHOTO:Apple TV+

The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

The inaugural 10-episode season of Foundation is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

ALSO READ: Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic Foundation looks massive in a new trailer

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.