Malaysian comedian parodies the pitiful video quality of so-called online financial gurus

It’s common knowledge that so-called internet marketing and wealth coaching gurus are shady — just look at their aggressively amateur internet ads.

The patterns between their ads are similar, Malaysian comedian Dr Jason Leong highlighted. In a hilarious video he shared yesterday (May 14), the man parodied the pitiful stylistic calibre of self-promo clips put out by these “financial gurus”.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING RIGHT NOW! By popular demand, I have uploaded just the skit where I teach people how to teach people to make money. Hello I am Jason Leong. Sign up now! Posted by Dr Jason Leong Comedy on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The parodic ad is part of a segment from a video he originally posted on May 8, in which he goes into length about these self-made internet marketing experts.

“These people, they’re trying to sell the idea that they’re very rich and very successful… but they can’t seem to even have the money to buy proper audio equipment,” he pondered.

“And for some reason, they’re all Chinese and they speak rather bad English.”