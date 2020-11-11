Malaysians flood TikTok account of Trump supporter who mistakenly used Malaysian flag

While the Trump administration is stubbornly refusing to concede the US election to President-elect Joe Biden, at least some of Trump’s more sensible supporters have already accepted the outcome.

One of them went onto TikTok to congratulate Biden and called for Americans to stay united.

Unfortunately, the wrong flag emoticon was used — Malaysia’s Stripes of Glory in lieu of the intended Star-Spangled Banner.

An honest mistake (emoticons are kinda small, as you would know), but it turned into an opportunity for Malaysian TikTokers to jump on it and have a field day with jokes.

Spotted by Malaysian Twitter user @t33sya and shared on her account on Monday (Nov 9), her compilation of comments went viral. Thousands of snarky remarks flooded the comments section with silly affirmations of various Malaysian states combined with American cities.

Screengrab/TikTok

The TikToker has taken it all in stride at least, and responded appropriately to Malaysians with a joke clip.

