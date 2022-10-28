Marvel's Midnight Suns adding Morbius, Deadpool, Storm and Venom with Season Pass

With Marvel's Midnight Suns set to debut its unique take on superhero combat against villainy this coming December, fans are also predictably excited about what comes after launch.

To that end, both 2K and Marvel Entertainment have seen fit to reveal details about the Season Pass for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will see a bunch of characters being added to the mix.

Powered by new artwork courtesy of popular comic book artist Ryan Stegman, players can look forward to the following downloadable content (DLC) packs as part of the Season Pass:

DLC Pack #1 - Deadpool: A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall-breaking wisecracks;

A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall-breaking wisecracks; DLC Pack #2 - Venom: Spider-Man's nemesis and one of the main game's bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns;

Spider-Man's nemesis and one of the main game's bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns; DLC Pack #3 - Morbius: One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire;

One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire; DLC Pack #4 - Storm: A powerful member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to generate and manipulate wind, lightning, rain, and other types of weather to her will.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

In addition to these heroes and their respective new abilities, each of the four post-launch DLC packs included in the Season Pass will introduce new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for Marvel's Midnight Suns.

If that's not enough to convince you to get the Season Pass, it will also come with the Legendary Premium Pack, which has 23 premium skins. They include Blade's 1602 skin, Captain America's Future Soldier skin, Iron Man's Iron Knight skin and Spider-Man's Demon Spider skin, which will all be available at launch.

Marvel's Midnight Suns arrives this Dec 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

ALSO READ: Dead Island 2 rises from development hell as Gamescom 2022 kicks off with opening night live

This article was first published in Geek Culture.