Marvel's Midnight Suns releases Oct 7 with Spider-Man, Fallen Venom and more in tow

During the Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream earlier this morning, XCOM developer Firaxis Games unveiled the latest trailer for their upcoming card-based title Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Accompanied by the updated release date of 7 Oct, this is the first big deliverable we've seen for the game since it was announced last Sept, and boy is it a spicy one.

In Midnight Suns, players will take control of a mysterious character called the Hunter as well as a wide array of Marvel superheroes in the fight against the demoness Lilith.

Currently, the list features Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade, Iron Man, and as of last night, Spider-Man, which we see decked out in a cool Midnight Suns suit of his own.

Of course, you can't possibly add more characters into the heroes' roster without doing the same for the villains, and we're quite sure even Lilith knows her plan for world domination/destruction isn't a one-demoness job.

As shown in the trailer above, she appears to be able to corrupt Marvel characters and turn them into evil, Fallen versions of themselves.

She's seen doing this to Venom directly in the clip, while similar versions of Sabretooth, the Hulk, and Scarlet Witch appear through a portal later on.

But spicy as the trailer might be, what's even better is that the pre-orders have opened up. Players can choose from not one, not two, but four different variants, each featuring increasingly impressive sets of freebies.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes only the base game.

The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins.

The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles.

The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass.

For more information on the game, feel free to walk through this portal to the official page.

