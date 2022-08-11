Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: Glorious 21:9 ultrawide PC & Steam Deck gameplay

It has taken four years for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to make its way to the PC, and it looks to be well worth the wait since its PS4/PS5 release.

We reviewed the game back in 2018, and although it's the exact same game, there are plenty of PC-specific graphical upgrades to the game (of course).

Watch 30-minutes of raw gameplay captured on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti running at 3440 x 1440 in native ultrawide aspect ratio.

DLSS / DLAA is enabled and graphical settings at "Very High", along with Ambient Occlusion is set to HBAO+ and Ray-Tracing Reflections set to "Very High".

All we can say is, web-slinging through Manhattan never looked this good! Now if only we had a three-monitor set up so we can enable panoramic 32:9 via NVIDIA Surround.

For those interested, here are the system specifications for running the gameplay above.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (8-core 3.8GHz)

GFX: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB)

RAM: 32GB DDR

OS: Windows 11

If you're one of the lucky few who own a Steam Deck, you'll be happy to know that Insomniac Games has confirmed that the game is Steam Deck Verified.

This means gamers will be able to jump right into the game and enjoy it without the need to many any major tweaks, and it will "work great" on the handheld console.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is out on Aug 12 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

ALSO READ: Marvel's Midnight Suns releases Oct 7 with Spider-Man, Fallen Venom and more in tow

This article was first published in Geek Culture.