Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered swings in as PlayStation Studios' second biggest PC launch

The recent arrival of Peter Parker on the PC platform has been a big hit, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games coming in second for the biggest PlayStation Studios Steam launch, just behind the excellent God of War.

As reported by Eurogamer, the PC performance of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered zoomed past both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone on Steam, achieving an all-time peak of 66,436 players according to SteamDB.

In comparison, God of War saw an all-time peak of 73,529 players, while Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone posted numbers of 56,557 and 27,450 respectively.

Obviously, this will come as music to the ears of PlayStation and Sony, whose move into PC publishing has been cautious but ultimately successful thus far. The acquisition of PC experts Nixxes Software definitely helped, and from our latest interview with both Nixxes and Insomniac, we know that this foray into PC will only continue to grow in the future.

Following the release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC, players can expect to see the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the near future, as well as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

The latter definitely has a shot at dethroning the leaders right now, but either way, PlayStation will be very happy with the performance and PC players can look forward to having more AAA blockbusters come their way.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.