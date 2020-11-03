McDonald's Singapore secretly re-introduces cult favourite Chicken McCrispy, internet finds out

In one of the rare shining moments that make 2020 just a wee bit brighter, McDonald’s Singapore has brought back a long-gone-but-not-forgotten item in the menu: the one and only Chicken McCrispy.

’Twas a sneaky one, too. With neither fanfare nor immense marketing campaign deserving of a cult favourite from the ‘90s, the Chicken McCrispy launched quietly at 11 McDonald’s outlets across the country this week.

Only patrons who physically dropped by the outlets caught a glimpse of the item being offered before word of its existence spread online.

PHOTO: Facebook / Lim Wee Yang

Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale and The Halal Food Blog amplified the news of the McCrispy’s return. According to the pictures taken, the minimal packaging was a stark difference from the loud design and colours of how it was before. Gone, too, were the superhero mascots: Flash Fry and Steam Marinade.

Meanwhile, Singapore Atrium Sale posted a review of the deep-fried chicken, which consist of drumstick and thigh parts, just like how we remember. According to the post, the revamped Chicken McCrispy tastes similar to the Crispy Chicken Cutlet in terms of breading and spice. To be fair, it might be hard to compete with the relish of nostalgia.

AsiaOne has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for their comments. Meanwhile, the fast-food chain has clarified on Facebook that the Chicken McCrispy is undergoing a trial run at selected stores and will only be available for a limited time only. It costs $6 for an ala carte box.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In case you don't even know the legend behind Chicken McCrispy, let Wiki.sg regale you the brief, troubled but delicious time it underwent in the '90s.

ilyas@asiaone.com