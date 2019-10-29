MGS and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima to appear at Victoria Theatre on Nov 17

PHOTO: Twitter / @kojima_hideo
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The one and only Hideo Kojima is confirmed for an appearance in Singapore as part of a world tour for his upcoming magnum opus: Death Stranding

The legendary figure behind a bumper crop of classic video games stands ready to connect with his Singapore fans come Nov 17 at the grand venue of Victoria Theatre, no less.

Death Stranding itself will be released on the PlayStation 4 on Nov 8, so yeah, you can probably bombard the creator himself with all the questions (and there will be many) you might have about the story. 

 The Death Stranding World Tour will have Kojima-san kicking off his travels in Paris on Oct 30 before making his way to London, Berlin, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei and Seoul. 

The World Strand Tour is landing in Singapore – get ready to connect with Hideo Kojima. DEATH STRANDING launches 8 November 2019. More details for this event to be revealed soon.

Posted by PlayStation Asia on Monday, October 28, 2019

What will he actually do though at Victoria Theatre? By the time he arrives, his highly-anticipated game would already be out in stores, and clearly his fans would have already made up their minds to pre-order and play it on launch day.

And from the amount of hype it’s driven since 2016, we know that Death Stranding will be delivering a typical Kojima game experience — highly polished, impossibly detailed and downright bizarre. 

I suppose it plays into the game’s overarching theme. The 56-year-old video game auteur mentioned before that Death Stranding is all about connections and bridging divisions. And what better way to connect than actually meeting his fans face to face?

Details are scarce at the moment, but the marketing machinations for the Singapore gala are starting to spin — more to be announced as soon as we receive them.  

Kojima will drop a launch trailer for Death Stranding tomorrow (Oct 30), and the first couple of hands-on impressions should be out after Nov 1.

ilyas@asiaone.com
 

