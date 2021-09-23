Microsoft doubles down with foldable Surface Duo 2 Android phone

While the Samsung Z Fold might be the superior foldable phone right now, Microsoft is taking another big swing.

Considering that their first dual-screen Android phone, the Surface Duo, was a rather big miss, their second attempt is looking good.

PHOTO: Microsoft Encased in a sweet obsidian black, the new Surface Duo 2 seems to pack in the best of both worlds. It even attaches the Surface Pen magnetically ala Apple Pencil Gen 2.

Aimed for productivity nuts, the Surface Duo 2 has a generous 5.8-inch Amoled screen that expands into an 8.3-inch display. Not only that it has a 90Hz display for those critical extra frames when browsing spreadsheets.

Who are we kidding? We’re totally using this for gaming with the Xbox Game Pass!

PHOTO: Microsoft PHOTO: Microsoft It’s not quite 120Hz as with other flagships but we’re certain Microsoft will get there.

Another area of critique with its predecessor was the single subpar camera. This time round, we’re looking a triple rear camera module that features a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide.

Software wise might be the camera’s weakest point, but we’ll see how details of the device…unfolds over time.

PHOTO: Microsoft

That being said, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is certainly a beauty and it stands out from the crowd.

For us, we just can’t wait to turn this bad boy into a Nintendo DS!

