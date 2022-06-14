Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 gets set to make its appearance in Singapore on June 14

Microsoft has been announcing refreshes to their Surface laptop family with the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, and Studio for example.

The successor to the first Surface Laptop Go launched in 2020, Microsoft is announcing the availability of the Surface Laptop Go 2 that will go on sale in Singapore on June 14.

With specs and a design somewhat similar to its predecessor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs only 1.12kg, has a 12.4-inch PixelSense Display, a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

With a total of four different tiers, the only difference between the models is the amount of RAM and storage, the base model is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Pre-installed with Windows 11, it is equipped with a large precision trackpad with the keys having more travel room this time, so they feel more tactile. Unfortunately, like the Surface Laptop Go, the Go 2 lacks a backlit keyboard.

The fingerprint reader is built into the power button.

It features Instant On, and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

For those using it for work or school, Microsoft claims that its all-day battery life is rated at 13.5 hours, and it can recharge up to 80per cent in just over an hour with Fast Charging. There is even an improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics for improved video and audio calls.

Pricing and availability

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Available in Singapore from June 14, the base model starts at $999 and comes in a platinum finish.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for order on the Microsoft Store, and authorised resellers including Axiom, Insight Technology Solutions, JK Technology, NCS and UIC Asian Computer Services, authorised retailers including Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Online Store, and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Specs and Pricing for the Surface Laptop Go 2

Specs and Pricing.

