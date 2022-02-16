The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is finally available in Singapore with prices starting at $2,338

Last year, alongside the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, Microsoft also announced a new funky notebook called the Surface Laptop Studio.

The Surface Laptop Studio is essentially a regular notebook but with a special hinge that allows the screen to tilt forward for pure touch interaction or fold flat for use as a tablet.

Microsoft said it was designed for creative professionals who wanted a machine that they could draw on more easily but without compromises on performance and portability.

To recap, the Surface Laptop Studio has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels.

It's powered by Intel's Tiger Lake H-series mobile processors and can be equipped with up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

For users demanding more, you can also equip your Surface Laptop Studio with discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti that comes with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

As for ports, it has two USB-C USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sadly, there are no memory card readers of any sort.

Availability and pricing

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is available for pre-order starting now and will be available in retail on March 8. Prices start at $2,388 and here are all the available configurations.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio configurations and prices Processor Memory Storage Graphics Price Core i5-11300H 16GB 256GB Intel Iris Xe $2,338 Core i5-11300H 16GB 512GB Intel Iris Xe $2,638 Core i7-11370H 16GB 512GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti $3,088 Core i7-11370H 32GB 1TB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti $3,988 Core i7-11370H 32GB 2TB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti $4,599

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.