Surface Laptop Studio catches the eye in Microsoft's latest Surface lineup

Microsoft's massive Surface announcement has revealed a deluge of Surface devices. Without further ado, here's a full rundown of what they've confirmed.

Most products except the Surface Adaptive Kit are available for pre-order today in select markets with general availability starting Oct 5. At the time of writing, only the Go 3 is available for pre-order in Singapore.

Surface Laptop Studio

PHOTO: Microsoft

What if we brought the floating display design of the iPad Pro keyboard to a regular laptop?

That would be the Surface Laptop Studio, which can be used as a regular laptop, tablet (Studio mode) or like a Surface Studio (Stage mode).

Microsoft's latest sports a 14.4", 120 Hz, touchscreen display mounted on a unique hinge mechanism (Dynamic Woven Hinge) and it also features a distinctive overhang on the base that allows you to magnetically attach your stylus to the laptop without disrupting its shape and form.

Pick from an array of Intel H35 processors and you can opt for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU on i7 models. Prices start from US$1,599.99 (S$2,160).

Surface Pro 8

PHOTO: Microsoft

Microsoft says the Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as the Pro 7 and has a battery life of up to 16 hours (vs 10.5 on the Surface Pro 7 and 15 hours on the Surface Pro 7 Plus).

The display has also been beefed up to a 13" PixelSense touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. You also get Dolby Atmos audio as well as a 10MP, 4K rear camera. From US$1,099.99.

Surface Pro X

PHOTO: Microsoft

Essentially a minor update, the ARM-powered Surface Pro X now has 64-bit emulation built-in and is ready for Windows 11.

Microsoft is also offering a Wi-Fi-only model, which lowers the entry price to US$899.99.

Surface Go 3

PHOTO: Microsoft

The basic Surface keeps its Pentium-based roots, but the higher-end M3 offering has been upgraded to an Intel i3 processor, which Microsoft says is up to 60 per cent faster.

Starts from $599 while LTE-enabled offerings will be available at a later date.

Surface Duo 2

PHOTO: Microsoft

While Samsung is committed to delivering foldable displays, Microsoft is content to just offer you two 8.3" displays to work with.

The Duo 2 is a powerhouse 5G phone featuring the Snapdragon 888 platform and a triple-lens camera array. It's designed with Microsoft 365 integration in mind and compatibility with Teams.

You can use two Android apps simultaneously or experience apps designed to support dual screens like Asphalt 9: Legends. Starts at $1499.99.

Surface Slim Pen 2

PHOTO: Microsoft

To add tactility, Microsoft has crammed a number of tech features into this tiny device.

The tip has been redesigned to be sharper and thanks to zero pressure force and ultra-low latency, will give you more control and accuracy.

The Pro 8 and Laptop Studio that it was designed to work with are equipped with G6 processors, and with Windows 11, will provide tactile signals - thanks to an in-built haptic motor - that create the feeling of pen on paper.

Charging is also much easier now. The Slim Pen 2 charges when magnetically attached to the Surface Laptop Studio or stored in the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.

Available for US$129.99.

Ocean Plastic Mouse

PHOTO: Microsoft

Recycling plastic is an absolute pain in the posterior. While the Ocean Plastic Mouse is only 20 per cent recycled ocean plastic, it's a ball that needs rolling.

Available for pre-order in select markets today for U$24.99.

Surface Adaptive Kit

PHOTO: Microsoft

A collection of keycap labels, bump labels, port indicators and device openers that make finding, opening and using devices easier for people, especially those with disabilities.

Surface Adaptive Kit will be available later this year.

READ ALSO: Microsoft doubles down with foldable Surface Duo 2 Android phone

This article was first published in Potions.