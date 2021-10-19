Minecraft gets its own Secretlab gaming chair collaboration

Designed in collaboration with Mojang Studios, Secretlab's new Titan Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition gaming chair will be launched in conjunction with Minecraft Live 2021 to celebrate the global Minecraft community's imaginativeness and passion for infinite exploration.

Here are some impressive statistics about Minecraft:

Twelve years after its initial launch, more than 140 million people play Minecraft each month in every country and territory around the world.

More than 238 million copies have been sold... making it the best-selling game of all time and a cultural phenomenon that spans the globe.

PHOTO: Secretlab, Minecraft

PHOTO: Secretlab, Minecraft

The chair's design is inspired by the iconic Creeper and created out of Minecraft's signature pixel art style.

According to Secretlab, a new structure of interlacing yarn fibres makes possible the chair's unique pixelated texture - the black-and-green speckled fabric mimics the grass block, one of the core building blocks of Minecraft, and the Creeper itself.

And you wonder what took Secretlab this long to make this collaboration happen.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition is available for purchase at the company's website.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.