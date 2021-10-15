Wizards of the Coast launches first Southeast Asia e-commerce store with exclusive Secret Lair deals

The e-commerce trend is the new way of life, and it's little wonder that more companies and brands are hopping onto the online space to reach out to the modern audience.

Following in the footsteps of its Western counterparts, Wizards of the Coast will be making its debut on Shopee Singapore, marking its first-ever e-commerce storefront within Southeast Asia (SEA).

The tabletop publisher is bringing a selection of best-sellers from Magic: The Gathering (MTG) and Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) to the new platform, along with Secret Lair drops that won't be available on other channels or retail partners.

Featuring ultra-collectible cards in collaboration with different artists or popular franchises, this opener event will kick off on Oct 19 and end on Nov 16, with the Stranger Things tie-in being one of the most anticipated releases for the month.

PHOTO: Twitter/coL_AliasV

PHOTO: Twitter/coL_AliasV

Fans, who can enjoy about 70 per cent savings on shipping fees compared to the traditional channel, will also be able to get their hands on specially curated e-commerce exclusive bundles targeting new players, such as the D&D Starter Kits or D&D Essentials Kits with the Monster Manual and Players Handbook.

For MTG enthusiasts, there's the latest Innistrad: Crimson Vow set available on the list as well.

To celebrate the grand opening of the SEA storefront and Secret Lair drop feature, Wizards is awarding the top three spenders (applicable to store items only) from Oct 24 to 26 with one Secret Lair set from its three featured October drops: Stranger Things, Monster Movie Marathon, and Midnight Hunt.

Do note, however, that all spending has to be accumulated within a single receipt, with checkout done by Oct 26.

A set of two promo cards will be reserved for every purchase made with a minimum spend of $100 on any items in our shop throughout these dates.

PHOTO: Twitter/coL_AliasV

All new followers of the official store, meanwhile, can get to enjoy another small bonus — a $2 voucher on their purchases made within that same period.

Shipping fees have always been a concern when it comes to international storefronts, so reduced cost on this front is very much welcome.

Besides, the launch of an e-commerce platform here makes it more accessible for the SEA crowd to purchase their desired cards, especially for individuals who are already looking to venture into the D&D and MTG lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Critical Role’s first full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign now available for pre-order

This article was first published in Geek Culture.