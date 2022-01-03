More Samsung Galaxy S22 renders with different colour options leaked

More renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models surfaced.

91Mobiles published a series of renders showing off the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra from all angles and in different colour options. The Galaxy S22 model will be available in green, pink gold, black, and white, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in burgundy, green, black, and white.

91Mobiles claims that the Galaxy S22 models will be unveiled later this month, but tipster Jon Prosser shared it would be on 8 February. A recent report suggests that the launch could be delayed due to supply chain issues.

