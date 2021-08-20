Motorbike fanatics finally get a realistic simulator with RiMS Racing

There is an inexplicable pleasure that comes with maintaining and beefing up one’s vehicle. The process of taming and grooming a metal beast that throttles and roars appeals to something primal that is difficult to really articulate.

Now, people obsessed with motorbikes can get that same pleasure from the comfort of their own homes.

PHOTO: RaceWard Studio

For enthusiasts of cars, the steel carriages that have become a fixture of modern life, there are the Forza and Gran Turismo series to satisfy their craving to own those magnificent beasts of engineering.

For those who like something bigger and girthier, there is the Bus Simulator and Truck Simulator series. And for those who don’t want to be bound by gravity, there is even Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Yet when it comes to motorbikes, these sleek, aerodynamic, sexy marvels don’t really have a game that fully captures the feeling of owning and riding these stallions.

If other vehicles get their own games like some kind of “big boy” Tamagotchi, motorcycles deserve to have one too.

Enter RiMS Racing. This is the first realistic motorbike simulation that combines a racing challenge with engineering and mechanics.

Not only do players get to ride the world’s most powerful motorbikes, they also get to swap out parts and analyse data in real-time in order to optimise performance.

Traction, angle, braking, torque, trajectory, speed and so on are all factors that can be tweaked and improved upon.

All the delicious tiny details that motorbike fanatics pore over and pay so much inordinate attention to are included in RiMS Racing.

There are eight of the most powerful European and Japanese motorbikes here for players to own – Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, and Yamaha YZF-R1.

The developer, RaceWard Studio, worked closely with each manufacturer to provide an unparalleled level of realism.

In the game, the motorbikes’ parts will wear down over time, which obsessive motorbike fans will admit is the perfect excuse to get new and better parts.

Players can find out how close they are to that perfect excuse through the Motorbike Status Check, which is an in-race menu that shows how much wear the parts are going through in real-time.

This cycle of tweaking the motorbike and then racing with it is addictive, especially on the ten faithfully recreated circuits from all around the world – Nurburgring, Silverstone, Fuji Speedway, Laguna Seca, Paul Ricard, Canadian Tire, Zolder, Bahrain, Suzuka, and Monsanto.

There are also five stunning scenic routes – Great Victoria Desert, Passo San Marco, Carretera Sa Calobra, Atlantic Ocean Road, and Million Dollar Highway.

PHOTO: RaceWard Studio

RaceWard Studio visited all those locations to observe how people in those places race, ride, and interact, all in order to replicate the experience as closely as humanly possible.

If you are a fan of all things motorbike, this is a complete no-brainer.

ALSO READ: This high-end racing simulator rig built by a Singaporean hobbyist can be yours for just $30k

This article was first published in Geek Culture.