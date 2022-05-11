Motorola reportedly working on a rollable phone

Motorola has plans to enter the rollable phone market.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Motorola is in the early stages of developing a rollable phone. Known internally as Felix, the device is said to have a third of its display wrapped around a spindle at the bottom and facing backwards. The motorised display will roll to make the device taller, not wider unlike Samsung's sketches of a rollable display.

Aside from the Felix, Motorola confirmed that it is working on the third-generation Razr foldable phone. It is expected to have "more advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface" and "a more atmospheric appearance".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.