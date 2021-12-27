Third-gen Motorola Razr foldable phone is in the works

A Lenovo executive has confirmed that the third-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone is in the works.

Lenovo executive Chen Jin shared on his Weibo account that the company is "silently preparing" the third-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone. He added that it will have "more advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface" and "a more atmospheric appearance". The third-gen Motorola Razr foldable phone is also confirmed to hit the Chinese market first.

The first-generation Motorola Razr foldable phone was announced more than two years ago. iFixit gave the product a repairability score of 1 due to the copious use of glue. A 5G variant was unveiled in late 2020.

As and when the third-gen Motorola Razr hits the market, it will have to compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z series, the Huawei P50 Pocket, the upcoming Honor Magic V and other foldable phones.

Source: Chen Jin (Weibo) via Android Authority

READ ALSO: Xiaomi to unveil its next flagship phone on Dec 28

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.