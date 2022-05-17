MultiVersus cinematic trailer released, registration for closed alpha opens

Warner Bros cross-IP platform fighter game MultiVersus has released its first cinematic trailer, and announced that registration is open for the game's Closed Alpha phase which starts on May 19.

The free-to-play MultiVersus features an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, with multiple online modes, including a team-based 2v2 matches, 1v1 matches and 4-player free-for-all, along with regular seasons with new content.

You can check out the current roster of characters here.

MultiVersus is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros Games, and will launch on PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. It will support cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms.

You can sign up for the Closed Alpha of MultiVersus right now. Open Beta starts sometime in July.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.