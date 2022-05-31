MultiVersus leak hints at possible Godzilla and Mortal Kombat's Scorpion addition

It seems Scorpion won’t just finish his opponent in a Mortal Kombat game with a fatality, but also in the world of Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus. A new leak has hinted at the cross-IP fighting title might be adding the undead ninja to its roster, alongside other surprise characters like Godzilla, Samurai Jack, and Fred Flintstone.

First reported by VGC, the rumour comes from the same Reddit user who initially leaked the game, which lends some credence to it. According to the leaker, characters who are “mostly finished” — supported by datamined information from the base game like voice lines — include the following:

Joker (DC)

Raven (DC)

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Lebron James (NBA)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

Morty (Rick and Morty)

Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

Daenerys (Game of Thrones)

The Hound (Game of Thrones)

Wicked Witch (The Wizard of Oz)

Godzilla (Godzilla)

The second list, meanwhile, comprises characters who are believed to be in the early stages of development, such as:

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

Fred Flinstone (Flinstones)

Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack)

The Powerpuff Girls as one Fighter (Powerpuff Girls)

The Animaniacs as one Fighter (The Animaniacs)

Duck Dodgers/Daffy (Looney Tunes)

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

Ben 10 (Ben 10)

Ted Lasso (Ted Lasso)

Previously leaked additions, Mad Max and Harry Potter, are noted by the poster to be currently on hold, and it’s unknown whether they will eventually head to the game.

Nonetheless, players can expect plenty of crossover fun in the near future, even if certain choices like Ted Lasso might feel a little out of place. It should be noted, however, that despite being an Apple TV series, the titular show is partly produced by Warner Bros. Television Studios in conjunction with Universal Studios.

MultiVersus is Warner Bros.’ take on the cross-IP genre, popularised by Nintendo’s hugely-popular platform fighter Super Smash Bros. Registration for the closed alpha of the game is now open, with open beta starting sometime in July. The current roster of characters can be viewed on the official website as well.