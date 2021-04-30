MyRepublic's rebranding introduces self-service SIM activation for customers

In celebration of MyRepublic's ninth year of business, the telco service provider has undergone a major brand refresh to reflect its new commitment to customers while pushing out a new service.

People who get people

MyRepublic new brand comes with a new look and style. Now, the telco hopes to relate to customers as "people who get people", where the telco's services keep up with its customer's evolving connectivity needs and come across as customer-centric, approachable and friendly in a digital-first world.

The new branding will pack new visuals where MyRepublic reimagines its purple overtones into one that's "modern, personable, intelligent, yet down-to-earth".

The new identity rollout started as early as March 2021, with 97 per cent of the 1,758 surveyed MyRepublic users saying that they prefer the new branding over the older version.

The branding exercise was conducted with the help of Superunion, a creative agency under Wire and Plastic Products (WPP).

"Through this exercise, we wanted to iterate our commitment to delivering quality services that are reliable and customer-centric. It was a great experience working with Superunion to create a strategic platform and visual identity for the brand that we could meaningfully own," said Enning Yow, Head of Creative Studio and Insights at MyRepublic.

"We hope that this new identity captures the MyRepublic spirit - smart and more than a little geeky, but always approachable and friendly."

MyRepublic was also voted Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MNVO) in Singapore by our readers in this year's Tech Awards conducted by HardwareZone, HWM and GameAxis publications.

With thousands of our readers voting for MyRepublic once more for this award category, that has to say something about the big purple operator.

MyRepublic's eKYC-based, self-service SIM collection service launches

Of course, a new brand is only meaningful when there are changes to how things are done. MyRepublic also announced a new self-serve SIM card activation service for its customers to coincide with its new identity.

Starting from May 2021, new MyRepublic mobile customers who receive their SIM cards via mail can track their packages in real-time. Upon receiving the SIM card, customers can use the MyRepublic app or online login page.

Unlike MR's previous SIM activation process, the user will no longer need to provide NRIC in person to verify. There is also no need to appoint a proxy to receive your SIM card parcel formally. The parcel can be received "like any other parcel", according to MyRepublic.

Activating the SIM card will require a photo of the customer uploaded onto the MyRepublic app for its eKYC (e-Know Your Customer) process to kick in. The photo must accompany a photo of their NRIC identification to activate the SIM.

Alternatively, the online login page linked above can offer direct activation of the SIM card, as it uses the MyInfo Singpass system.

This alternative method requires no identification or documents beyond logging in.

Customers who require help with either process can opt to visit any of MyRepublic's physical stores for additional assistance in activating their new SIM cards.

According to MyRepublic, SIM cards that are not activated within a week will expire to prevent any mishandling.

