NDP theme song The Road Ahead MV tops YouTube list, beating BTS And Lisa

Topping the list is *drumroll please* The Road Ahead which beat out songs by international artists such as BTS (#2, #6), Bruno Mars (#4), Lisa (#5) and Rosé (#7).
We couldn't be happier for the little NDP song that could, easily one of the best National Day theme songs in recent years.
Composed by music producer Evan Low and talented singer-songwriter Linying, it features her on vocals alongside fellow local artists Sezairi, Shye and Shabir.
The Road Ahead is a rousing tribute to our nation’s can-do spirit, and with its uplifting lyrics and catchy tune (not to mention the super adorable animation in its music video), it's well-deserving of its internet fame. Here's a peek at the rest of the Top 10 list.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.