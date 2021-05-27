Netflix is reportedly looking to expand into videogames

Netflix is trying to expand into the videogame industry, according to a report by The Information. The streaming service reportedly has ongoing plans to recruit an executive in charge of overseeing this expansion into videogames, and has already approached veteran executives in the videogame industry to do so.

According to The Information, Netflix wants to increase investments in ventures like these, and is even considering a subscription package bundling Netflix games together much like Apple Arcade. The company responded to this report via Techradar:

Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It's why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV.

Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.

While that isn’t a confirmation by any means, the company does note that they’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment - and why wouldn’t they? Back in 2019, Netflix stated that they viewed Epic Games’ battle royale hit Fortnite as their biggest competitor, more so than another television network like HBO.

The company is no stranger to videogames, either. We’ve seen them churn out originals like DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Castlevania and Dragon’s Dogma in recent years.

They have even more game adaptations in the works that we haven’t seen yet: Resident Evil, Cuphead, Tomb Raider, Sonic Prime, Assassin’s Creed, Cyberpunk 2077, Devil May Cry, League of Legends, Splinter Cell and more. Perhaps we'll see Netflix head in the opposite direction next, and turn more of its Originals into videogames.