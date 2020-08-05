Netizens are very amused by 'folk album cover' poster featuring Jurong GRC MPs

In lieu of singing forlorn songs about lost love and finding comfort camping in the woods, this quintet is pledging to serve their residents with full effort and full heart.

In the last couple of days, the internet had a bit of fun commenting on a National Day banner design spotted in multiple places across the Jurong GRC district.

While typical banners put up by Members of Parliament (MPs) usually involve a simple blown-up photograph against the neighbourhood, the team helmed by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has done something a little different.

It’s a little unorthodox, but a refreshing one, really. Tharman, accompanied by fellow Jurong GRC MPs Shawn Huang, Rahayu Mahzam, Xie Yao Quan and Tan Wu Meng, posed for a picture in the middle of a dreamy lalang grass field underneath a clear blue sky. In other words, it could be an album cover for a folksy indie band, putting the “grass” in “grassroots”.

Redditors had a good time trying to come up with the best quips about the banner, with a lot of puns revolving around bands, fields, and Jurong’s reputation of being a distant, remote area.

A couple of jokes about Ivan Lim — the former member of the People’s Action Party team in Jurong GRC who withdrew his candidacy — was also thrown into the mix.

Popular blogger mrbrown didn’t want to miss out on the fun too, inserting his alter ego Kim Huat into the banner.

Kim Huat goes out to look for the lost MPs of Jurong GRC. Posted by mrbrown on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

