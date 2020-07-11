GE2020: Ivan Lim makes surprise appearance in PAP's Jurong GRC thank-you video

He might have withdrawn from running in GE2020, but it won't be the last time we'll see Ivan Lim, it seems.

In a Facebook Live video early this morning (July 11), the People's Action Party (PAP) team comprising Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Rahayu Mahzam, Shawn Huang and Xie Yao Quan took turns to thank voters for their support after winning Jurong GRC with 74.62 per cent of the votes.

However, the sight of a sixth person in a thank-you video for a five-member GRC caught viewers' eyes.

While many did not expect him to speak, Lim took up the microphone to address the residents of Jurong.

"We've come a long way, the team has come a long way. We wouldn't have come this far without your support. We want to thank you sincerely from the bottom of our hearts.

"We will continue, and always continue to learn and be humble to serve. We'd always be ready to serve.

"We're going to listen to you and continue to build a strong community, a strong society together," he said before handing the microphone to Dr Tan.

A former PAP candidate for Jurong GRC, Lim dropped out of the race on June 27, shortly after allegations of his past conduct surfaced online.

He was accused of being elitist after he used a "condescending tone" on others while he was the commanding officer of a battalion.

Although the 42-year-old maintained that the accusations were baseless, he eventually withdrew from the contest out of consideration for his family.

Newcomer Xie Yao Quan, head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital, was later introduced as Lim's replacement in the candidate line-up for Jurong GRC.

