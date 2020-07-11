GE2020 Results: PAP wins Jurong GRC with 74.62% of votes over RDU

[UPDATED: 2.52am]

Results for Jurong GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 74.62% Red Dot United (RDU) 25.38%

PAP wins Jurong GRC with 91,692 votes, while RDU received 31,191.

The People’s Action Party is leading Red Dot United in Jurong GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 75 per cent of the votes, compared to RDU’s 25 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Rahayu Mahzam, Shawn Huang and Xie Yao Quan, while RDU’s candidates are Michelle Lee, Ravi Philemon, Nicholas Tang, Liyana Dhamirah and Alec Tok.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Jurong has 131,234 voters within the GRC, which was created in 2001 from the Bukit Timah GRC and Hong Kah GRC.

Except in 2006, the GRC has been contested since its formation in 2001, but has always been held by the PAP. Parties that have contested Jurong GRC include the National Solidarity Party (2011) and Singaporeans First (2015).

In 2015, the PAP team won 79.28 per cent of votes against SingFirst. It was the party's best-performing GRC that year.

In GE2020, the PAP team also saw a late change in its line-up. Original candidate Ivan Lim withdrew his candidacy three days after being announced due to online criticism of his past behaviour. Xie was announced as Lim's replacement in the PAP line-up.

Additionally, former Jurong MPs Desmond Lee and Ang Wei Neng were moved to stand in West Coast GRC.

As for RDU, the newly-registered opposition party was founded by former Progress Singapore Party members Ravi Philemon and Michelle Lee. Philemon is the secretary-general, while Lee is the chairman of the 12-member party.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

editor@asiaone.com