GE2020: Ivan Lim reiterates in video interview allegations against him 'baseless'

People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Ivan Lim has said in a video that he will “continue to state my position that the allegations are baseless” following his withdrawal from the general election.

In a video interview with Lianhe Zaobao, which broke the story on Saturday (June 27) about Lim’s withdrawal, Lim gave his reasons for pulling out from GE2020.

He said, “The election should be objective on the issues that are at stake and not on a particular individual”, adding that “it is good for the focus to be brought back to the campaign which is the greater issues at stake for our Singaporeans.”

Lim dropped out as a PAP candidate in a letter sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (June 27), in which he said that “the controversy has also caused intense pain and stress for my family. I cannot put my family through this. I thank the Party for giving me this opportunity to serve."

PM Lee accepted Lim’s withdrawal, stating that he respected the decision.

The announcement was sudden, given that Lim had issued a public statement earlier in the day that he was "determined to stay the course and to serve" if elected at the polls.

The controversy over Lim’s candidacy arose after the 42-year-old general manager at Keppel Offshore and Marine was accused of arrogant and elitist behaviour while in the army, among other alleged negative incidents.

