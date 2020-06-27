PAP's Ivan Lim will not contest in GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) new candidate Ivan Lim has decided not to stand in the general election, and the party will be issuing a statement on the matter later tonight, The Straits Times understands. The party has accepted his decision to withdraw.

He said that while he has a clear conscience, he decided not to contest to avoid affecting the party's work during the elections.

Earlier today, he had attempted to address the criticisms levelled at him online, saying he was "determined to stay the course and to serve" if elected at the general election. Among other things, he was accused of arrogant and elitist behaviour while in the army.

