New feature in Motorist app lets you chat with (or scold) drivers using their licence plate number

PHOTO: AsiaOne
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

For drivers in the know, Motorist is a handy app to have if you’re a vehicle owner in Singapore. 

The all-in-one app offers a multitude of services including but not limited to paying traffic fines, renewing road taxes and COEs, get on-demand auto services, obtain car valuations, or even sell cars online. In their own marketing affirmation, Motorist is “Singapore's leading AutoConcierge platform that simplifies vehicle ownership”. 

On Monday (Nov 18), the developers added yet another convenient feature, and it’s called Drivers Connect. What it does is allow drivers to message each other using only licence car plate numbers — Singapore’s first car plate to car plate chat function. 

To put it easily, Drivers Connect lets you send text messages to the owner of a particular vehicle by keying in a car plate number. That is, if the other party has a Motorist app. 

We are really excited to announce Drivers Connect, our latest addition to the Motorist App. Drivers Connect is the...

Posted by Motorist.sg on Sunday, 17 November 2019

“You can inform a driver if their headlights were left on, compliment their driving, and even share video evidence with them,” Motorist wrote about the feature. 

Here is a tutorial of how you can use our new Drivers Connect feature in the Motorist App. Drivers Connect is...

Posted by Motorist.sg on Monday, 18 November 2019

On the other hand, Drivers Connect can also be used to confront other motorists on the road. Car cut you off on the expressway? Time to key in a not-very-polite message. Someone’s playing the braking game? Reach out to the person with a paragraph of cuss words. An angry Chad stopping his Mercedes in the middle of road just to stick out his tongue out at you? You know what to do on Drivers Connect. 

Motorist, however, encourages its community of users to spread positivity via the feature — send thank you messages, compliments or even make friends with fellow drivers. Drivers in need can also request for dash cam footage from eyewitnesses should they ever get into a traffic accident, a quicker alternative than waiting for the clip to go viral on Facebook. 

PHOTO: Motorist

Wholesome scenarios that could potentially ensue in a gracious society, but a highly optimistic one — especially since only four in 10 Singaporeans feel safe on the road. But ain’t no harm having hope, of course. More details on Motorist's new feature here

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital traffic Cars Mobile apps

TRENDING

Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Malaysian bus driver&#039;s last act saved 20 lives
Malaysian bus driver's last act saved 20 lives
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to &#039;protect interest of church&#039;
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Local dishes you shouldn&#039;t miss in Batam
Local dishes you shouldn't miss in Batam
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

SERVICES