New feature in Motorist app lets you chat with (or scold) drivers using their licence plate number

For drivers in the know, Motorist is a handy app to have if you’re a vehicle owner in Singapore.

The all-in-one app offers a multitude of services including but not limited to paying traffic fines, renewing road taxes and COEs, get on-demand auto services, obtain car valuations, or even sell cars online. In their own marketing affirmation, Motorist is “Singapore's leading AutoConcierge platform that simplifies vehicle ownership”.

On Monday (Nov 18), the developers added yet another convenient feature, and it’s called Drivers Connect. What it does is allow drivers to message each other using only licence car plate numbers — Singapore’s first car plate to car plate chat function.

To put it easily, Drivers Connect lets you send text messages to the owner of a particular vehicle by keying in a car plate number. That is, if the other party has a Motorist app.

“You can inform a driver if their headlights were left on, compliment their driving, and even share video evidence with them,” Motorist wrote about the feature.

On the other hand, Drivers Connect can also be used to confront other motorists on the road. Car cut you off on the expressway? Time to key in a not-very-polite message. Someone’s playing the braking game? Reach out to the person with a paragraph of cuss words. An angry Chad stopping his Mercedes in the middle of road just to stick out his tongue out at you? You know what to do on Drivers Connect.

Motorist, however, encourages its community of users to spread positivity via the feature — send thank you messages, compliments or even make friends with fellow drivers. Drivers in need can also request for dash cam footage from eyewitnesses should they ever get into a traffic accident, a quicker alternative than waiting for the clip to go viral on Facebook.

Wholesome scenarios that could potentially ensue in a gracious society, but a highly optimistic one — especially since only four in 10 Singaporeans feel safe on the road. But ain’t no harm having hope, of course. More details on Motorist's new feature here.

