New game devs wanted as IMDA opens more rent-free spaces at PIXEL Singapore

If you're an aspiring game or tech developer based in Singapore, then you're in luck - the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has recently announced that new rent-free studio spaces at PIXEL Singapore have opened up for gaming or tech startups.

The call is open from now until 20 February 2020, so anyone who's keen on developing a new indie title or new piece of tech, now is the time to do so before the deadline.

You can find both the application form and application guidelines here.

Shortlisted applicants will receive the following benefits during their incubation period:

Up to 12 months access to PIXEL's incubation space, facilities, and meeting rooms

Use of production, fabrication, usability testing and immersive experiences labs and equipment

Access to mentors for guidance during project development

Access to PIXEL's programmes including workshops/seminars and networking sessions

Profiling and participation in various IMDA platforms (e.g. social media, industry events)

For the uninitiated, PIXEL is a 25,000-square foot building where one of its purposes is to provide incubation spaces for developers and creatives.

In the game dev sense, many Singaporean indie studios have established themselves there, such as Battlebrew Productions, creators of BattleSky Brigade, as well as Gentlebros, who were responsible for Cat Quest and its sequel.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.