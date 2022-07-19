New renders show metal chassis and protruding cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 reveal some subtle design changes.

According to 91Mobiles, the purported official photos show darker antenna grooves, slightly bigger buttons, protruding camera lenses, a metal chassis which is less tapered towards the end, a narrower hinge design, and a new colour option that is also rumoured to be coming for the Galaxy S22 Series.

Tipster @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles published similar renders in May, with the former claiming a better hinge design and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ coming to the foldable phone.

Leaked Geekbench results suggest a battery capacity of 3,595mAh. Another tipster revealed rumoured specs of the phone last month.

YouTuber TechTalkTV published the first real-world photos of the phone, which show a less noticeable crease on the foldable display and a new matte grey colour option.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in the second week of Aug. It is also reportedly aiming to ship 15 million units of the new foldable phones this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.