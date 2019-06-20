New Science Centre exhibit shows beauty of engineering

An "escape chamber" at the Future Makers Exhibition in the Science Centre.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Shabana Begum
The New Paper

Engineering has played a major role in Singapore's growth and transformation and will remain important as the country enters the next phase of development, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Speaking at the launch of an exhibition on engineering at the Science Centre yesterday, Mr Teo also encouraged more young people to pursue a career as an engineer or scientist.

Singapore offers some of the best facilities and support for big companies and start-ups and the possibilities are limitless, he added.

"We can see feats of engineering all around us: from NEWater to our transportation networks; from the Stamford Detention Tank and Stamford Diversion Canal that protect Orchard Road from floods to our new mega port at Tuas, scheduled to open in 2021," he said.

Mr Teo, who is also the Science Centre's patron, cited Jewel Changi Airport as an engineering marvel due to its glass roof that looks like it is suspended in mid-air.

Mr Teo mentioned young engineer Grace Chia, who co-founded local start-up BeeX that develops autonomous underwater vehicles.

"Singapore has some of the best facilities and the ecosystem to support not only major companies like Keppel to design offshore structures and ice-breakers for the Arctic, but also for marine robotics start-ups like BeeX to develop cutting-edge technology and make their mark in the world," said Mr Teo.

The Science Centre's Future Makers exhibition seeks to bring to life the beauty of engineering and innovation, while explaining how mega structures, rockets and even medicines are invented.

The main attraction of the permanent exhibition is a theatre run by four robotic arms holding television screens.

Through videos and synchronised movement, the robots explain the scope of modern engineering.

Visitors will also get to fly drones and operate rovers in an enclosed aviary.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

singapore science centre exhibitions Engineers/Engineering Digital Teo Chee Hean
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
7 GSS deals for furniture and home accessories
7 GSS deals for furniture and home accessories
Physical un-fitness linked with depression, anxiety in middle-aged women
Physical un-fitness linked with depression, anxiety in middle-aged women

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving

SERVICES