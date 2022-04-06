New Tomb Raider game being developed on Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics, the developers behind the Tomb Raider game reboot series, has announced the development of a new Tomb Raider game using Unreal Engine 5 during the State of Unreal 2022 stream.

Crystal Dynamics's portion begins at the 36:00 minute mark

Crystal Dynamics's Tomb Raider franchise general manager Dallas Dickinson promises a "next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences" in this upcoming Tomb Raider game powered by Unreal Engine 5. It will push the "envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve".

PHOTO: Twitter/snippershade

He did not reveal the actual name of the game, a release date, nor any actual gameplay or video of the new Tomb Raider yet. The last mainline Tomb Raider game released was the Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018).

Other developers that are also developing their games on Unreal Engine 5 are The Coalition and CD Projeckt Red.

