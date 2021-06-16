The next Apple Watch said to have thinner bezels, new design and faster chip

The Apple Watch Series 7 is reportedly getting a redesign and boost in performance according to Bloomberg.

People with knowledge of the plans said that Apple has tested thinner screen bezels and a new lamination process to bring the display closer to the front cover.

In addition, the chassis of the new Apple Watch will be slightly thicker. Ultra-wideband functionality will also be enhanced and a faster chip will provide a boost in performance for the new smartwatch.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo reported in September last year that the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with "a significant form factor design change".

Tipster Jon Prosser echoed the same thoughts last month and said that the new smartwatch will have a flat-edged design and new colour option.

Apple initially wanted to equip this year's model with a body temperature sensor, but the plan has been pushed back by a year. As for the blood glucose monitoring feature , the sources claim that it is not ready for another few years.

Apple is looking to develop a non-invasive method of analysing blood through the skin. Bloomberg reiterated on the possibility of Apple introducing a rugged watch . It is now expected to launch in 2022 alongside the successor for the Apple Watch SE.