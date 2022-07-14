Nier Reincarnation mobile game launches in Southeast Asia with crossover rewards

Run by KOMOE GAME and made by the famous Japanese game developer Square Enix, NieR Re[in]carnation — the first mobile entry in the NieR series — launches today, July 14 in Southeast Asia along with a NieR:Automata crossover with plenty of reward events!

The NieR:Automata crossover characters 2B, 9S, and A2 make their entry!

4★ Costumes for the limited characters 2B, 9S, and A2.

PHOTO: KOMOE GAME

The NieR:Automata crossover event is available with the official launch!

Log in to get your free crossover weapon Emil Heads and tons of Gems, with the four-star crossover costume 2B/Divergent Battler, 9S/Divergent Scanner, and A2/Divergent Attacker in the limited-time prize pool! The popular NieR Re[in]carnation crossover costumes Fio/Mechanical Girl and Rion/Mechanical Exile are available for a limited time too!

Commemoration Summon Release!

PHOTO: KOMOE GAME

Take part in the limited-time crossover event to redeem three-star costumes for 2B, 9S, and A2 and their respective weapons. Later on you can also redeem the powerful weapon — Virtuous Treaty! Get ready for rewards galore with the server launch as you claim your pre-registration rewards!

All Pre-registration Rewards Unlocked.

PHOTO: KOMOE GAME

Log in every day after the server launch to get 500 Gems for up to 3,000 Gems! All 600,000 pre-registration rewards have been unlocked! Complete the Prologue to get 4,500 Gems for free (equal to 15 summons), three premium summon tickets and plenty of materials. Check out the in-game notices for more information.

Download the game now on Google Play & App Store and enjoy the game with its dark yet beautiful story. For more information, check out the official website and Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Kirby's Dream Buffet is a cute Fall Guys-like party game for Nintendo Switch

This article was first published in Geek Culture.